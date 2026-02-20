President Trump signed an Executive Order this week mobilizing the Defense Production Act to protect the domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides.

The order says these two critical inputs are essential to military readiness and America’s agricultural strength, respectively. The Order finds that any interruption of the supply of either of these critical materials could leave the defense industrial base and food supply vulnerable to hostile foreign actors.

Reuters said the order underscores U.S. farmers’ critical need to have access to the herbicide.

Bayer, the only domestic supplier of glyphosate, produces roughly 40% of the world’s supply at its U.S. facilities, and the company added that this move would not lead to shortages in other countries.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

However, not everyone applauded the move by the White House. The New York Times reported that the move set off immediate alarms among the supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Click Here to read President Trump's Executive Order.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com