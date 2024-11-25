Trump Nominates Rollins As Ag Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced his selection for Ag Secretary over the weekend. Trump has chosen Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to head the USDA.

"As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country," Trump said in a statement.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins would impact the diets and wallets, of both urban and rural Americans. In addition, USDA officials and staff negotiate trade deals, which will have a big impact on growers and producers across the Northwest. Rollins chaired the Domestic Policy Council during Trump's first term.

A variety of Ag organizations offered their congratulations following this weekend's announcement:

"I congratulate Ms. Rollins on her nomination as Secretary of Agriculture on behalf of National Farmers Union’s farmer and rancher members across the country,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “I am hopeful her rural roots instilled in her the important role family farmers and ranchers play in supporting our nation’s economy.

"If confirmed, Ms. Rollins will begin her tenure at a time when family farmers and our communities face historic challenges, including soaring input costs, difficult market conditions, extreme weather events, and the ongoing need for the certainty of a five-year farm bill. We are eager to collaborate on solutions that ensure fair markets, a robust agriculture economy, and vibrant rural communities. Together, we can advance a stronger future for agriculture and rural America."

President-elect Donald J. Trump announced today that he has nominated Brooke Rollins as the Secretary of Agriculture. (NGFA), released the following statement.

“On behalf of the member companies of the National Grain and Feed Association, I congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination by President Trump as Secretary of Agriculture in his cabinet," said Mike Seyfert, the President and CEO of the National Grain and Feed Association. "NGFA’s members represent much of the food and agriculture food chain, and we are excited to partner with Ms. Rollins and the entire Trump team to deliver for U.S. agriculture. I am confident she will bring valuable insight to the issues important to NGFA members and the entire food and agriculture chain. NGFA and I congratulate and look forward to working with her to Transform America’s Harvest.”

“Congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her nomination and we look forward to working with her to build a stronger, more resilient U.S. potato industry that protects our family farms and the 700k-plus jobs supported by the industry” said National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles.

“NASDA members look forward to working with a leader who is committed to ensuring agriculture leads the way toward a healthy and resilient world,” National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said. “As co-regulators with the federal government on environmental, agricultural and food safety policies, NASDA will work with Brooke Rollins to continue seeking innovative opportunities and solutions for our food, fiber and fuel supply."

“As the wheat industry's export market development organization, U.S. Wheat Associates looks forward to working with Secretary-Designate Rollins and the President-Elect's administration on issues related to fair global trade and market access,” said U.S. Wheat Associates President and CEO Vince Peterson. “We welcome a renewed partnership with her and USDA to support U.S. agriculture and the farmers we represent in the world wheat market.”

“Congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her nomination to serve as our next Secretary of Agriculture. National Association of Wheat Growers [NAWG] members look forward to working together to foster public policy initiatives that will help wheat growers and rural communities thrive,” said Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers.

