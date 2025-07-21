White House Hints Trump Farmworker Policy is Coming

White House border czar Tom Homan said last week that the Trump administration is considering possible changes to its immigration enforcement policy as it relates to farm and hospitality workers. In a recent interview on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Homan said people in the White House are talking about various policy solutions, and he expects to see an announcement sometime soon.

The Trump administration has sent mixed messages about its approach to immigration raids that affect farms and migrant farmworkers. A week ago, President Trump announced a program intended to support the agriculture industry, which has complained to the White House that the deportation efforts have disrupted business. Many farms rely on migrant workers, including workers in the country illegally.

The program would not provide “amnesty,” Trump and Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins stressed at the time, though they offered few details about what it would do.

