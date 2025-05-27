Proposal Would Have Tribes Manage Forestlands

Congress is working on a bill to allow Indian Tribes more control over forest management. Under the bill, Native Tribes would use their knowledge of forests to reduce wildfire risk. Eastern Oregon’s Cliff Bentz said it could be useful, if access is preserved.

“I can't think of anything that would destroy it more quickly than a belief by folks, hunters and others, that somehow this arrangement would prevent them from having access," Bentz said.

Tim Vrendenburg, Tribal Forestry Director for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe, said public access would continue.

"Those lands need to be managed for the public benefit which means access, recreation, the things we all value," Vrendenburg stressed.

The bill is currently in draft form. Bentz said the bill needs to be written in a way that guarantees public access where Tribes are managing the forests.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com