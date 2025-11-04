Following Weekend Time Change, Use Additional Caution On Roadways

The weekend time change can lead to more traffic accidents.

“Even though we technically did gain that hour of sleep, it can really mess with your body’s rhythm, that internal clock.”

And Mindy McCartt, with Oregon’s Department of Transportation, said it makes it even more important for drivers to be aware if they’re getting drowsy, and safely pull over, if they need to rest.

With earlier sunsets, McCartt said pedestrians and cyclists also need to make sure they’re visible with reflective clothing and lights.

“Clip on LEDs or wearable lights can make a huge difference. Drivers can do their part too," she said. "Slow down and stay alert, and expect to see people out and about, even in the dark.”

And, McCart said it’s important we’re all mindful of how weather conditions can also impede visibility this time of year.

