Time Change Got You Dragging? You’re Not Alone

If you’re feeling extra tired Monday, after Sunday’s time change, you’re not alone. Oregon Health and Science University Sleep Specialist Dr. Andrew McHill said not only did everyone across the Northwest lose an hour of sleep, we’re also forcing our internal body clock to artificially adjust, and that can lead to significant health and safety issues on Monday.

"It’s the day you’re more likely to die than any other day of the year, whether it’s from a car accident on the way to work or increased cardiovascular risk or a cardiovascular event; so it is hard.”

If you weren’t able to take mitigation steps last week, McHill said make sure to give yourself a little grace to start the week.

"Just to be mindful that things are going to be a little harder. So, if you could take a little bit more care on that drive to work, be aware that your performance is going to be down a little bit."

That adjustment, he noted, can take several days, or even up to a week for some people.

While lawmakers debate whether the time change should stick around, Dr. McHill would like to see the state of Oregon stay on Standard time, which he says is the most natural for our bodies.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com