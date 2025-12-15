What Americans Think of the Dietary Guidelines

Every five years, the Dietary Guidelines are updated and released, based on current recommendations made by a scientific advisory committee. The guidelines were due to be updated this year, but are now being pushed to early 2026.

Farmdoc from the University of Illinois used data from a Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey to help find out what consumers think about the DGA. Overall, consumers generally agreed to a strong extent with most of the recent recommendations.

Over 50% strongly agreed with the recommendations to eat all types of vegetables and to choose food and beverages with less added sugars. The recommendations most likely to see dissent were eating fish or seafood twice a week and moving to low-fat or fat-free dairy milk or yogurt.

As far as who should be developing the recommendations, over 90% of respondents strongly believe it should be nutrition experts, HHS, USDA, and medical experts.

