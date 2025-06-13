Another Chinese national has tried to smuggle biological materials into the U.S. A Farm Journal report this week said the materials were related to roundworms and intended for studying at a University of Michigan laboratory.

This is the third Chinese national charged by the U.S. federal government in a week. A criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Michigan, says Chengxuan Han is charged with smuggling goods into the U.S. and making false statements.

Government Says Han Was A Student In Wuhan

“The alleged smuggling of biological materials by this Chinese national from a science and technology university in Wuhan, China, intended for use at a University of Michigan laboratory, is part of an alarming pattern that threatens our security,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. “The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions.”

During an interview with the FBI, Han admitted the packages contained biological materials.

