Sustainability A Chief Focus For Washington Cattlemen

Ag education comes in many forms, whether that’s providing insight in day to day operations, talking about the economics of Ag or correcting myths and urban legends. For the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, that last issue is one of great focus.

Executive Vice President Chelsea Hajny said the Association, and the industry as a whole, works not only to educate the consumer, but to be transparent in the process. One of the biggest myths they work to overcome is that the cattle industry is bad for the environment.

“You name it, but in terms of, methane emissions or grazing practices, we always say that the rancher was the original environmentalist and what cows give back to the environment is so great," Hajny said. "Their hooves aerate the soil, they're able to eat grasses and shrubs and other things that other animals aren't, so they mitigate wildfire. And in terms of this whole cow fart thing, which we laugh about, it's less than .2% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.”

Cows Are Our Partners

Hajny stressed it’s important for consumers to understand that what cows give back to the environment is tenfold compared to what they take.

“Cows are our partner and sustainability as a chief focus for ranchers," she said. "And simply put, if we weren't taking care of the land, we wouldn't have a job. So, it's important to us to be a team player and to give back to the environment.”

Hajny added it’s important the non-Ag community understands ranchers love their cows and treat them with respect.

