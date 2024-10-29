Suspects Arrested For SNAP Fraud

Investigators say 17 people face federal charges for conspiring to defraud the U.S. of more than 2.4-million dollars in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program money. Federal prosecutors in Portland say the group operated in several states as well as on-line via curb pick up programs.

"This group targeted a program that ensures access to healthy and affordable groceries for low-income and food insecure individuals and families,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “We thank all our partners for their commitment to protecting the integrity of vital public programs like SNAP.”

“The USDA OIG is working relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to dismantle organized skimming operations targeted at stealing EBT card information from victims relying on such benefits to feed their families. These conspirators used skimmed accounts to fraudulently purchase retail goods such as infant formula and energy drinks, and later resold the stolen goods for illicit gain. We thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Homeland Security Investigations, Portland Police Bureau, Oregon Department of Justice, and Orange County District Attorney’s Office for our joint effort in pursuing and holding these conspirators accountable for defrauding American families and the Federal Government,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Shawn Dionida, U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General (USDA OIG).

According to court documents, from August 2023 to October 2024, the suspects allegedly possessed skimming devices and stolen EBT accounts to illegally purchase items with stolen SNAP benefits. The stolen EBT accounts were used to purchase large quantities of infant formula, energy drinks, and other SNAP-eligible nonperishable food items from grocery stores in Oregon, Washington, and California, and through websites associated with grocery stores offering curb-side pickup. Over the course of the conspiracy, the group purchased more than 120,000 pounds of goods and stored them at residential properties and storage units in Oregon and Washington until they were packaged and transported to California where they were sold on the black market.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with conspiring to defraud the United States, for their roles in the fraud organization:

Ramirez Dumitru, 25

Giovanni Spirea, 28

Santa-Madalina Costache, 25

Florin Mareata, 25

Anita Vaduva, 36

Ion Paul Miclescu, 19

Nicolas Barbosu, 25

Alberto Tomescu, 27

Oana Aura Cristina Caldararu, 23

Roberta Elena Sardaru, 27

Salvis Foro Dunca, 26

Ana Patricia Escalante, 57

Jessica Gonzalez, 27

Edwin Lionel Santizo-Ralon, 54

Cristina Yesenia Escalante, 33

Edgar Basilio Hernandez, 33

Marta Hernandez de Estrada, 53

