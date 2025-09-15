The state of Oregon has restarted its legal battle over management of dams in the Columbia Basin. Last week, Governor Tina Kotek announced the renewal of litigation against the federal government, saying the state is looking to protect vulnerable salmon runs.

The lawsuit was paused in 2023 when the Biden Administration issued the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement. Earlier this year, the Trump Administration withdrew from the agreement.

“The Columbia Basin Restoration Initiative represents a shared, scientifically sound vision for restoring healthy and abundant salmon populations in the Columbia River that all of our governments committed to implement under the 2023 agreement," Kotek said. "Healthy runs are key for successful fish migration – and our salmon and steelhead runs are in crisis. President Trump walking away from these commitments presents a very real threat at a time when the fish are on the brink of extinction. It also continues our nation’s shameful legacy of broken promises to sovereign tribal nations that this partnership sought to repair.

We Must Protect Salmon Runs

“Extinction of iconic Columbia River salmon runs is not an option; we can have both healthy and abundant fish runs and power to meet our growing energy needs. Working with the sovereign tribes and state of Washington, I have directed staff and agencies to protect existing salmon runs and advocate for sustainable salmon population restoration. The state of Oregon will return to federal court and seek an injunction to address urgent needs for the fish, including requiring the federal government to operate the hydropower system to help salmon complete their downstream migration next spring, maximizing the chance that they will return as adults.”

