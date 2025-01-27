Study: Large Amount Of Water Lost Behind Snake River Dams

According to a new study by the Stockholm Environment Institute, the four lower Snake River dams are losing water to evaporation at a rapid rate; more than 30,000-acre feet of water each year. SEI estimates that's enough water for the household needs of 240,000 people.

"This study showed that there is a hidden cost to the existence of the lower Snake River dams, and that's not to take away from any of the other well understood costs of the lower Snake River dams, which are the compromise of tribal treaty rights, impeding salmon recovery," said Miles Johnson with the environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper.

When it comes to the important irrigation provided by the four lower Snake River Dams, Johnson said it's a hurdle that can be overcome.

“We can have those things alongside the services that the lower Snake River dams currently provide if we plan carefully and invest wisely in replacing those services."

SEI’s study said the water lost to evaporation from the reservoirs each year could grow more than eight-thousand acres of apples. Multiple studies regarding the removal of the dams are taking place.

Click Here to read that study produced by he Stockholm Environment Institute.

Removing those Snake River dams would require approval of Congress.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com