StockSmart Offers Easy App With Efficient Grazing Solutions
Washington State University, with help from University of Arizona and USDA, developed this new grazing management tool called StockSmart.
It's a web app which gives all producers in the west access to remote sensor forage production data. WSU extension specialist Tip Hudson posted on YouTube a video to help producers set up and navigate StockSmart.
What makes StockSmart unique is the ability to predict animal use of the terrain and to limit forage availability to those areas actually grazeable by livestock by adjusting factors like slope and distance to water.
But keep in mind when you map out your pasture you have to follow certain program requirements. Hudson explains, "If you have fence lines that you're bringing in from another application you would need to draw polygons over the top of the fence lines."
You can check out the tutorial from the WSU College of Agricultural Sciences below.
Top 10 Most Popular Cattle Breeds In Montana & The US
Gallery Credit: JD Knight
Washington's Top 10 Commodities
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
Oregon's Top 10 Commodities
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton