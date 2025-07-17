Threat Of Wildfires Triggers State Of Emergency in Oregon

On Wednesday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared a State of Emergency due to the “imminent threat of wildfire”. That declaration runs through the remainder of the calendar year.

Kotek said she determined that "Oregon is in a critical fire danger situation, threatening life, safety, and property because of extreme high temperatures. The state has already experienced wildfires this season resulting in six state conflagration declarations and two federal Fire Management Assistance Grant declarations, several community evacuations, threatened and damaged structures, and critical infrastructure."

Neighboring states of California, Idaho, and Washington continue to experience similar fires and weather. The extended weather forecast for Oregon predicts ongoing warm and dry conditions, creating an imminent fire threat across a large portion of the state.

We Have To Be Prepared For Worsening Conditions

“Oregon is already experiencing a devastating wildfire season that will have lasting consequences. The summer is only getting hotter, drier, and more dangerous – we have to be prepared for worsening conditions,” Kotek said.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency to access state resources for communities across Oregon as we respond to this year’s escalating wildfire season," she added. "All Oregonians should follow local instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe to emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov, have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit, and stay aware of changing conditions.”

What Does This Declaration Do?

Kotek's office said this week's declaration directs Oregon state agencies to support access to and use of personnel and equipment of all state agencies, including the deployment of the National Guard, necessary to assess, alleviate, respond to, lessen, or recover from conditions caused by this emergency and to meet requests by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal, and/or county and sovereign tribal nation emergency management to support response needs to respond to or lessen the effects of, the wildfire emergency as described in the state’s Emergency Operations Plan.

