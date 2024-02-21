► Funding totals over $231 Million for the Pacific Northwest

► Funds come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

► Earmarked for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure upgrades

Today the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a new round of funding from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, across most states and Puerto Rico.

The EPA states that "Almost half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach underserved communities most in need of investments in water infrastructure."

In the Pacific Northwest, funding is as follows:

Washington State: $113,812,000

Oregon: $74,444,000

Idaho: $42,956,000

What they're saying:

depends on clean water,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden Administration is supporting important investments in drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities. Working together, we are building healthier communities and a healthier environment.” “Aging water infrastructure continues to seriously undermine water quality in rural and small towns across Oregon,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “This is a critical investment from the Biden Administration in drinking water quality and needed infrastructure upgrades to ensure that all Oregonians have access to safe, clean drinking water.”

How SRF funding is being used:

