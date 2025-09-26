Soils Continue To Dry Out Across the Northwest

According to the latest USDA numbers, over 25% of Washington is now under a D-3, or Extreme Drought, designation, a 7-percentage point jump from last week. And for the first time this year, D-4, or Exceptional Drought conditions have been reported in Washington, primarily along the Idaho border.

Speaking of the Gem State, 4% is under an Exceptional Drought designation, mostly in the central portion of the panhandle. This comes despite slight improvement in the state’s D-2 Severe Drought and D-3 Extreme Drought designations.

In Oregon, no noticeable change was reported this week, which is not a bad thing. That means the 30% of the state that is on-par soil moisture wise for this time of year is holding strong.

