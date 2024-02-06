SoilCon24 is now underway!

The Washington Soil Health Initiative (WaSHI), a tri-agency project headed by the Washington State Conservation Commission, the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and Washington State University, is preparing to host its fourth annual SoilCon this February.

What is SoilCon?

SoilCon is a free resource of presentations and discussions hosted by global experts in soil health. Agricultural professionals are given the opportunity to learn the latest scientific research and perspectives through a series of multiple events available both online and in-person.

SoilCon's website states that "the event has brought together 84 experts from across the country to share their expertise on a range of topics, including long-term research, soil biology, and Native American perspectives on soil health."

Get our free mobile app

SoilCon24's schedule of events

Producers interested in this year's presentations can register for the following events.

Global Perspectives

Tuesday, February 6, 8 am - 12 pm

Online only

"Join us virtually to explore global soil health projects and network with experts."

Diversified Organic

Thursday, February 8, 8 am - 12 pm

Online, or at WSU Puyallup Research & Extension Center

In-person event requires registration by February 1.

"Learn from experts on holistic farm management specific to organic systems."

Irrigated Perennials

Tuesday, February 13, 12 pm - 4 pm

Online, or at WSU Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Prosser

In-person event requires registration by February 6.

"Navigate the complexities of managing soil health in vineyards and hop yards with the latest science."

NW Washington Annuals

Thursday, February 15, 8 am - 12 pm

Online, or at WSU Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center in Mount Vernon

In-person event requires registration by February 8.

" Discover strategies to improve soil health in potato-based rotations in the unique maritime climate."

Dryland

Tuesday, February 20, 8 am - 12 pm

Online, or at Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Davenport

In-person event requires registration by February 13.

"Dive into soil health management in the inland PNW."

Washington's Top 10 Commodities Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman