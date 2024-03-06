CMI Orchards (CMI) of Wenatchee, WA and Royal Family Farming (RFF) of Royal City, WA, announce The Soil Center, a pioneering initiative in sustainable agriculture resulting from a partnership deal.

What is The Soil Center?

The core goal of The Soil Center is transforming agricultural byproducts into soil amendments, which will in turn be provided to the agricultural community. CMI, which grows and ships tree fruits, will merge its expertise with that of RFF, which focuses on sustainable farming methods.

The Soil Center aims to create the world's largest worm farm, alongside a comprehensive waste processing system. By processing waste from orchards, crops, dairy, and beef operations into soil amendments, The Soil Center can offer eco-friendly solutions for regenerative farming.

The Soil Center Timeline:

The Soil Center has set the following timeline goals for its operations:

Set to break ground in Q2 2024.

Begin supplying its products to CMI grower network by Q3 2024.

Supply products to the larger ag community by Q1 2025

Austin Allred working a compost pile The Soil Center loading...

What The Soil Center Leaders are Saying:

Dr. Jon Cox, appointed President, and a soil health expert at The Soil Center: "This project is a game-changer in the way we think about byproducts and waste streams. We are committed to finding innovative methods to repurpose waste from our farming and packing operations and enhancing soil health. This initiative is crucial in bringing the importance of soil function to the forefront of the agricultural community and beyond. Healthy crops and sustainable agriculture truly start from the ground up."

Bob Mast, President of CMI Orchards: "CMI is steadfast in its commitment to a carbon-negative fruit industry. Our partnership with The Soil Center reflects this commitment. We are focused on creating a model that helps the entire agricultural sector, extending these advantages to all growers. Our efforts are aimed at enhancing the global agricultural environment sustainably, and our customers and end consumers deserve to be served by companies passionately devoted to the highest standards of land and animal stewardship. This project isn't just a mission; it's a promise of that commitment in action brought together by a family whose dedication has transformed what it means to farm with the future in mind.”

Austin Allred, President of Royal Family Farming: "What began as a personal endeavor to support our family's farming efforts has blossomed into one of the largest regenerative farms operating at scale. We're taking the intimate, red barn farmer's market approach and expanding it, proving that sustainable practices can be successfully implemented on a larger scale. Rethinking our approach to carbon is imperative in this journey. Our goal is to significantly increase soil carbon, a critical factor for cultivating healthier crops and fostering a more resilient agricultural ecosystem. A major part of our mission is to educate consumers and shift the general perspective on carbon. It’s not just about reducing carbon in the atmosphere; it's about enhancing carbon in the soil, where it can do the most good for our planet."

