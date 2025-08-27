EPA Acts on Over 175 Small Refinery Exemption Petitions

The EPA announced a decision to exempt some small refineries from blending biofuels in their supplies at levels required under the Renewable Fuel Standard. Out of the 175 outstanding petitions, the EPA granted full exemptions to 63, partial exemptions to 77, and denied another 28, while determining seven were ineligible.

National Corn Growers President Kenneth Hartman, Jr., said the agency has taken a big step toward resolving a stubborn issue that has lingered without resolution for too many years.

Small refineries are allowed to submit petitions to the EPA each year, requesting hardship exemptions from requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The standard was signed into law in 2005 and requires refiners to include 10% biofuel blends in their fuel production.

“With government reports projecting record corn yields this year, we want the Renewable Fuel Standard implemented precisely as it was intended,” Hartmann Jr. said.

