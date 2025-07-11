Legislators Look For A Skinny Farm Bill This Fall

Now that the Big Beautiful Bill has been signed into law, and the agriculture portions of that legislation, Republicans on Capitol Hill are now looking to pass a smaller Farm Bill that will include important priorities that haven’t been updated since 2018. Lawmakers already included $67 billion in spending on farm bill programs in the reconciliation bill. That means some of the most expensive priorities have already been addressed. However, there are other farm programs and priorities that need funding, extension, or updating.

House Ag Chair GT Thompson looked ahead to a “skinny” farm bill, calling it “farm bill 2.0” and predicting a cost of less than $8 billion. He expects the Fall legislation to be largely based on what the House Ag Committee advanced in 2024.

“Unless Democrats purely want to play politics, there’s no basis for partisanship with what we’re planning to do with the rest of the Farm Bill,” Thompson said.

The current Farm Bill extension expires in September.

