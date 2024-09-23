September “Eat Local Month” In Washington

It’s a new effort to promote agriculture and local foods in the Evergreen state. September has been designated “Eat Local Month” by the state of Washington, with events celebrating locally-grown foods and products. The groups Eat Local First and Sustainable Connections says they want to help residents navigate those local events through the rest of the month, and the rest of the year.

“On Eatlocalfirst.org we do have an events page. There are many farm tours happening and farm dinners. You know, we also think of farmer’s markets as events, you know, and as a time to be able to be more intentional about visiting our farmer’s markets in September.”

Eat Local First Director Maressa Valliant said their website is a great resource when looking for food straight from the farm.

“Eatlocalfirst.org is a hub for all things “local food” in Washington state. Whether you are an individual, you are a family, or you are a buyer for a restaurant or institution, we have different ways for people to access information.”

Valliant said “Eat Local Month” is a win for producers and consumers.

“So, whether it’s the restaurant that’s sourcing locally or it’s a local farm that is such a pillar in their community, they’re feeding their community," Valliant added. "They’re building community at farmer’s markets. It’s the fabric of who we are, and we’re so fortunate to have such a diverse and vibrant agricultural and seafood culture here in the Northwest.”

