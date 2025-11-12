Republican Senators are asking Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to follow through on months of evaluation and finally revoke a public lands rule from the Biden Administration.

Critics say the rule restricts uses on millions of acres that the Bureau of Land Management oversees. Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis, who chairs the Senate Western Caucus, joined 11 other GOP senators in issuing “strong support” in a letter to rescind the public lands rule that elevated conservation as an official use of BLM lands.

In September, the Department proposed revoking the rule that was put in place during 2024, and the 60-day comment period recently concluded. E & E News said the proposal to revoke the rule followed five months of review.

“Our constituents live with and rely on the use of Federal lands every day,” the senators wrote. “These working lands are not abstract reserves that need to be locked away.”

Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo both signed the Western Caucus letter.

Click Here to read the entire letter signed by GOP senators.

