Senate Passes Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

Last week, the Senate unanimously passed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, clearing a major hurdle toward restoring whole and 2% milk options in school meal programs. The bill now heads to the House, where similar legislation passed overwhelmingly in 2023. If it clears the House, then the legislation will go on to President Trump for his signature.

The Act would allow schools to serve whole and reduced-fat milk alongside the current offerings of low-fat, fat-free and flavored varieties. Supporters say the change reflects updated nutrition research showing milk of all fat levels has neutral or positive health effects.

“Restoring schools’ option to offer whole and reduced-fat milk will mean more schoolkids get the essential nutrients they need,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation.

The bipartisan bill is sponsored by Senators Roger Marshall, Peter Welch, Dave McCormick and John Fetterman. Click Here to learn more about the Act.

By the way, whole and 2% milk remain the most commonly consumed varieties in American homes.

