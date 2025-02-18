Schoesler: Ag Needs A Sales Tax Exemption

Currently, Washington is one of two states charging sales tax on farm equipment. But several lawmakers in Olympia are trying to change that. Senate Bill 5092 would provide a sales and use tax exemption for farm machinery and equipment with a price tag of over $10,000.

“It's not going to happen this year, but it's a long-term game, when you think of everything that's happened to Ag with overtime, the cap and tax program and others," said state senator Mark Schoesler. "Only Washington and Hawaii charge sales tax on farm equipment. I think down the road, it's something that Ag really needs and when we see a little better budget time, maybe we'll get over the top.”

Schoesler said whether it’s SB 5092, or other pieces of legislation being debated in Olympia, it’s important for the farming community to be engaged and offer feedback.

Click Here to learn more about SB 5092.

Click Here for our recent conversation with Jesse Johnson regarding SB 5092.

