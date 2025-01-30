Schmick: This Is Just Wrong

Last week, legislation was introduced in the Washington House Environment and Energy Committee that would monitor methane emissions in dairy and beef cattle. House Bill 1630, introduced by Olympia area Democrat Representative Lisa Parshley, states if Ecology finds an operation produces sufficient methane, they would likely need to come under the Climate Commitment Act as covered entities.

“You're asking the growers to pay more additional taxes, more regulation. In a time when you have record low commodity prices and their costs are astronomical right now. It's just wrong," said Colfax Republican Joe Schmick. "People who are producing food and fiber, and we're and we're going to do this to them. No, thank you. I absolutely will not support this. This is just dumb.”

Representative Schmick added this legislation is unaffordable and detrimental to the farming community.

“We're dumping raw sewage in Puget Sound. Have traffic jams over here. And you've got the Department of Ecology who won't even post CO2 emissions on their website, like they're required to by law," Schmick said. "So, I just have a lot of problems with this."

Schmick added the farming community is very concerned whenever the Climate Commitment Act and the Department of Ecology are mentioned, since Ecology has yet to address the issue of fuel exemptions owned to the Ag industry.

Schmick added those on the fence may think this proposal won’t impact smaller Mom-and-Pop operations.

“The problem is, is that this may affect the larger feedlots and dairies, but once these things get put in place, it's so easy to start ratcheting those down to when it will affect everyone," he stressed. "So don't think that if you're just small. That this isn't going to affect you. It will. It will absolutely will.”

Schmick encouraged the farming community to reach out to state lawmakers to make their thoughts known by calling toll-free (800) 562-6000.

