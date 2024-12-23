Schadler Takes Over At Washington Apple Commission

Earlier this fall, Michael Schadler was named the new President of the Washington Apple Commission, taking over a roll that’s been filled by Todd Fryhover for the past four decades. Schadler said while there’s much to learn, one of his priorities is to continue to educate the consumer, in the Northwest and internationally, about the Washington apple industry.

“We've got an amazing diversity of apples. We’ve got world renowned innovation. We've got world renowned reputation when it comes to consistency and quality. And we've got promotional support that we can offer our trade partners in these markets. So, you know, that's what we try to do, that's what the WAC has been doing for decades.”

Schadler noted the first few months in his new role, he will look at the programs currently conducted by the Apple Commission, to determine strengths and where improvements can be made. He added coming from outside of the apple industry will provide him with fresh eyes, and a unique perspective that he feels will benefit the Commission and growers going forward. He added it’s also important that the Apple Commission works to help growers overcome several challenging years.

“So, as this industry changes, and there's been a lot of change over the last few years, we have to change with it," Schadler said. "It's going to be a learning curve for me personally, but again, I feel very fortunate to be stepping in to a program, and an organization that has been well run. They've got a great team, very hard working, and Todd Fryhover, the outgoing president has been just absolutely great to work with so far.”

Schadler added growers or anyone connected with the Washington apple industry that have concerns or questions, should not only reach out and connect with him individually, but give him the straight talk. He said honesty is the only way the sector will benefit going forward.

