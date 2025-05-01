Rural Mainstreet Index Stays Below Growth Neutral

The overall Rural Mainstreet Index fell below growth neutral in March. This marks the 18th time that’s happened in the past 19 months.

When comparing 2025 farm income against 2024 farm income, only 3.7% of bankers expect an increase, while 63% predict an income drop. For the tenth time in the past 11 months, the Index said farmland prices sank. Farm equipment sales also dropped for the 19th straight month.

When discussing tariffs, only 7.5% of bank CEOs recommend returning to January 2025 tariff levels. According to trade data from the International Trade Association, regional exports of agriculture goods and livestock for the first month of 2025, compared to the first month of last year, fell from $1.1 billion in 2024 to $964.3 million in 2025, for a decline of 14%. Mexico began 2025 as the top destination for ag exports, accounting for 45% of total regional agriculture and livestock exports.

