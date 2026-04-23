The NTCA, or The Rural Broadband Association, is applauding congressional passage of the Rural Broadband Protection Act, which aims to strengthen oversight of providers seeking federal broadband funding.

The measure, already approved by the Senate, now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.

The legislation would require more rigorous vetting of applicants to the Federal Communications Commission’s high-cost Universal Service Fund program, ensuring recipients can deliver reliable service in rural areas.

“Rural Americans deserve high-quality broadband access from providers capable of delivering on the promises they make,” said Mike Romano, NTCA CEO. He added that stronger screening of providers is “good public policy and common sense.”

NTCA, which represents roughly 850 community-based telecommunications companies, said the bill supports accountable investment and improved connectivity for rural communities, where dependable broadband access remains critical for economic growth and daily life.

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