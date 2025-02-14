Rollins Confirmed Ag Secretary; Newhouse: “I’m Delighted”

By a 72-28 vote Thursday, Brooke Rollins was confirmed as the 33rd Secretary of Agriculture. House Ag Committee Member, Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse said he was excited when the vote became official.

“I'm delighted that a farm girl from Texas who knows something about agriculture is going to be at the helm of the USDA at a time when agriculture is facing a lot of challenges," Newhouse said. "So it's great to have somebody there that understands farm country. We're going to bring to her some of the things that are important to us in the Pacific Northwest, absolutely. And I look forward very much to having those conversations as soon as possible.”

Rollins, who served as chief for domestic policy during Trump’s first administration, replaces Gary Washington, who has been serving as acting Secretary since January 20th.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as the nation’s thirty-third Secretary of Agriculture, and a privilege beyond description to have the trust of President Donald J. Trump, and the opportunity to advance his agenda. I am thrilled to lead the United States Department of Agriculture and to serve the people of this country,” Rollins said Thursday. “Every day, I will fight for American farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community. Together, we have an historic opportunity to revitalize rural America and to ensure that U.S. Agriculture remains the best in the world for generations to come.”

Here is reaction from across the Agriculture Community:

“Congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her confirmation as Secretary of Agriculture. Brooke is a proven leader who understands the challenges facing farmers, ranchers, and rural communities," said House Ag Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson. "She is taking the helm of USDA at a critical juncture for our producers, and her experience and commitment to agriculture will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen the farm economy. I look forward to working with Secretary Rollins to deliver results for rural America and the hardworking men and women of agriculture.”

“We welcome Brooke Rollins’ confirmation and look forward to working with her to address the critical challenges confronting American farmers and rural communities," said National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles. "Her leadership at the USDA is essential as the U.S. potato industry and our specialty crop allies work to pass a new Farm Bill, secure essential funding for research and market development projects, open new foreign markets, and support the growers and workers who are delivering nutrition to dinner tables around the world.”

“With her roots in agriculture and extensive leadership experience, Brooke brings a wealth of knowledge and a clear vision to this vital role," said Mike Seyfert, President and CEO of the National Grain and Feed Association. “NGFA is committed to advancing priorities that align with the needs of American agriculture, including a robust transportation infrastructure to ensure the safe and speedy movement of agricultural goods to market, a level playing field in the international marketplace to support global competitiveness, passage of policies designed to help the rural economy prosper, and reduced regulatory burdens to spur investment and encourage efficiency across the food and agriculture sector. We look forward to partnering with Secretary Rollins on these key issues and others to strengthen rural America and create opportunities for U.S. agribusinesses.

“We are confident her passion for innovation and dedication to serving food and agriculture will make a lasting impact. Congratulations, Secretary Rollins,” Seyfert noted,

“R-CALF USA looks forward to collaborating with Secretary Rollins to advance critical policy reforms, including the reinstatement of mandatory country of origin labeling for beef, the reversal of the electronic identification eartag mandate, and the finalization of key Packers and Stockyards Act rulemakings," said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard. "Now is the time for the USDA to take decisive action to support the profitability and prosperity of America's independent cattle and sheep producing families.”

"The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture congratulates the Honorable Brooke Rollins on her confirmation to lead USDA as the 33rd U.S. agriculture secretary," said NASDA CEO Ted McKinney. "Rollin’s policy crafting experience and passion for opportunities for agriculture will contribute tangible impacts for American farmers and ranchers and people around the globe who enjoy U.S. food products.

"NASDA is enthusiastic to work with the secretary on our priorities including increasing economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers and food producers, advancing a new farm bill, improving Americans’ access to nutrient-dense foods and ensuring American agriculture can continue to provide the most secure, affordable and nutritious food supply in the world."

“We are pleased with the bipartisan confirmation of Brooke Rollins to be Secretary of Agriculture," said National Cattleman’s Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. "We know Secretary Rollins will prioritize passing a Farm Bill, protecting America’s cattle herd from the threat of foreign animal disease, and ensuring USDA is focused on supporting America’s cattle farmers and ranchers instead of covering them in red tape. NCBA looks forward to working with Secretary Rollins to passionately defend our rural communities and America’s cattle raising legacy.”

“I offer my congratulations to Secretary Rollins on her confirmation on behalf of Farmers Union’s family farmer and rancher members across the country. The Secretary of Agriculture is an incredibly influential public servant role, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s work impacts every farmer, rancher, and rural American across the country," said NFU President Rob Larew. "I look forward to working with Secretary Rollins to ensure the continued growth of our nation’s agriculture economy and build a strong future for family farmers and ranchers. With a deep background in rural Texas and agricultural education paired with a career in policy at the state and federal levels, Secretary Rollins will provide a unique perspective as Agriculture Secretary.

"USMEF congratulates Secretary Rollins on her confirmation and we look forward to working with her and the USDA team to expand global demand for U.S. red meat," said U.S. Meat Export Federation President Dan Halstrom. "As evidenced by the strong bipartisan support her nomination received in the U.S. Senate, Secretary Rollins is recognized as a champion for U.S. agriculture and a powerful advocate for free market principles.

“On behalf of America’s chicken producers, I want to congratulate Ms. Rollins on today’s well-deserved confirmation to be our next Secretary of Agriculture," said National Chicken Council President Harrison Kircher. "I know she will be a strong advocate for our nation’s agricultural communities and will fight for America’s farmers and food producers.

