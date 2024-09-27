Republicans Call on Leadership To Pass A Farm Bill

Several Northwest lawmakers signed a letter Thursday calling for the reauthorization of a highly effective Farm Bill to be a top priority of the 118th Congress. The letter, sent to Republican Leadership, calls for a commitment supporting rural America, and investing in critical programs for agriculture.

"Since the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill, which was extended last December to cover 2024, the agriculture sector has faced numerous headwinds," the letter stated. "A combination of catastrophic factors including illegal retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products, supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather events, crippling inflation, and high interest rates continue to fuel an impending financial crisis in farm country.

"Farmers and ranchers do not have the luxury of waiting until next Congress for the enactment of an effective farm bill," the letter continued. "Inflation has driven production costs to the highest on record, meanwhile commodity prices across the board have fallen precipitously, creating a severe margin squeeze on farm and ranch families"

The letter was signed by 140 Republican lawmakers, including Idaho’s Mike Simpson, Washington’s Dan Newhouse, and Oregon’s Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz. The letter was led by Missouri's Mark Alford, Iowa's Ashley Hinson, Illinois' Mary Miller, and Virginia's Jen Kiggans.

“Congress must work to address the needs of America's farmers by passing a farm bill that puts our farmers, ranchers, and producers first,” Representative Simpson noted. “Idaho’s farmers and ranchers cannot afford to wait until the next Congress before enactment of a new farm bill, we must swiftly take action and get this bill across the finish line. Supporting Idaho’s agriculture is one of my top priorities, and I am proud to join this effort urging passage of a strong farm bill before the end of the 118th Congress that provides certainty for Gem State farmers and producers.”

Read the entire letter HERE.

