On Saturday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized the lethal removal of one wolf in northeast Washington following repeated livestock attacks in the Aladdin Valley area outside of Colville.

State officials said at least three confirmed wolf depredation events involving calves were investigated between May 17th-18th in Stevens and Ferry counties. Wildlife managers said ranchers and WDFW staff used multiple non-lethal deterrents before approving the removal, including increased human presence, flashing Fox lights, turbo-fladry fencing, and removing dead livestock from grazing areas.

WDFW staff added they do not believe there are any additional reactive non-lethal deterrents appropriate for this situation.

Crews also captured and radio-collared an adult male wolf Friday morning to help identify which wolf pack is responsible. WDFW says several overlapping wolf packs use the area, and continued contact between wolves and cattle is expected throughout the summer because of limited grazing alternatives.

Fish and Wildlife officials add removing one wolf will not impact statewide wolf recovery goals.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com