Administration Still Considering Immigration Relief for U.S. Agriculture

President Trump is again considering how to shield the American agricultural industry from the effects of his illegal immigration crackdown. USA Today said that comes only days after the administration reinstated workplace raids at American agricultural operations.

“We can’t put farms out of business,” Trump said on June 20. “We’re looking at doing something where good and reputable farmers can take responsibility for the people they hire and let them have the responsibility. At the same time, we don’t want to hurt people who are not criminals.”

Signals From the Administration Unclear For Farmers

The messages have been mixed as raids continue despite the President promising changes to protect migrants in the farming, hotel, and leisure industries in a social media post on Truth Social on June 12. After directing immigration officials to largely pause the raids on farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants, the administration reversed course only a few days later and resumed the raids.

