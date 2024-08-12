Reclamation Announces Another Yakima Water Reduction

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Reclamation announced its August 2024 forecast of total water supply available for the Yakima basin. Those figures indicate the water supply will not fully meet irrigation demands this season. The total water supply available for the May 21-September 30 period indicates senior water rights will receive 100% of full entitlements, while junior water rights will receive 51% of their full entitlements. Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on August 1st was 487,000 acre-feet, 46% full, and 65% of average.

Precipitation for July was 34% of average and for October-July was 84% of average.

Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima Project storage reservoirs, along with the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations. Water shortages in the basin are shared equally by the junior water rights, which represent over half of the water rights in the Basin.

Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly—at least through July—using the latest data each month to reflect changing conditions as they develop. In a water short year, Reclamation will add mid-month forecasts and forecasts after July as necessary to adjust for prevailing conditions.

The monthly forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage through the 1st day of the month, along with estimates of future river flows. Future weather conditions also are critical in determining stream flows, irrigation demands, and reservoirs storage.

