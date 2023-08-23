Razor Clamming Expanded

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. Razor clamming is open from Seal Rock (north of Waldport near Beaver Creek) to the California border. Recent samples show levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit.

Razor clamming remains closed from the Washington border to Seal Rock for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Crab, mussel and bay clam harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Clamming opened earlier in the month for the lower portion of the Oregon coast.

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture