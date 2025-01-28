Proposed Bill Would Monitor Methane Emissions In Washington

Legislation introduced in the Washington House Environment and Energy Committee looks to monitor methane emissions in dairy and beef cattle. House Bill 1630 would require dairy farms and feed lots to report annually to the state Department of Ecology with the total metric tons of methane emitted the preceding calendar year. The proposal says if Ecology finds the feed lot or dairy produces sufficient methane to be equivalent to 25,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, these facilities would likely need to come under the Climate Commitment Act as covered entities.

One ton of methane emissions is considered equivalent to 28 tons of carbon dioxide, meaning fewer than 1,000 tons of methane emissions in a year would cause a feedlot or dairy to be covered under the Climate Commitment Act.

Learn more about HB 1630 Here.

Being covered by the CCA would result in a requirement that the owner or operator of the facility compete with other covered entities for allowable emissions, and purchasing costly allowances for compliance.

