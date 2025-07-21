Progress Reported At Central Oregon’s Cram Fire

Crews reported good progress on the Cram Fire over the weekend. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 49% contained and holding at just under 96,000 acres. Firefighters were helped by a shift in the weather, with cooler temps, lighter winds and higher humidity.

Scott Stutzman, Structure Operations Section Chief, said teams are still working to protect homes and other buildings.

"They’re doing a lot of patrolling, mopping up in and around the structures that have been affected by the fire."

Local Volunteers Work To Move Cattle

Local, state and federal agencies took part in a community meeting in Madras Friday, where Mark Wunch described how his Grizzly Rangeland Fire Protection Association helped get 200 cows, valued at about a million dollars, out of the fire’s path.

"Well that started right before dark," he told the audience. "And I don’t know if anyone in this room knows how easy it is to move black cows in the dark; it’s not very easy [light laughing in the crowd]. But, by about 12 o’clock, we got them to some safe ground."

Two new incidents cropped up not far from the Cram Fire this weekend, the Greeley Heights and Butte Fires were quickly attacked on the Warm Springs Reservation.

