Powers To Resign At End Of School Year

Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean Wendy Powers, announced Tuesday she will resign at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Powers has been the CAHNRS’s Dean since 2022. The Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President will engage in a search for Powers’ replacement. The search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powers, who holds a PhD in Animal Science from the University of Florida, took over WSU's CAHNRS in 2022. She said in Tuesday's announcement that she plans to redirect her efforts to spend more time with her family and engage in other causes for which she is passionate.

"President Schulz and I are grateful for Dr. Powers’ leadership as the Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean,” said T. Chris Riley-Tillman, provost and executive vice president. “We appreciate Dean Powers’ commitment to WSU and her willingness to engage in a successful transition over the next 10 months. This is a critical time for positioning CAHNRS to meet societal needs. Dean Powers’ stability while we recruit the next Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean is critically important."

Powers came to Washington State University from the University of California, where she had served as associate vice president for the Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources since 2016. She led academic, research, and outreach programs, overseeing county-based cooperative Extension outreach, 12 statewide programs and institutes, and nine research and Extension centers across California.

A celebration of Powers’ contributions to the college and the university system is being planned for the 2025 spring semester. The event details will be shared with the WSU community as they’re finalized. The Provost’s Office looks forward to thanking her for her contributions and leadership to WSU as the CAHNRS’ Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean.

Powers began her career as an assistant professor and extension specialist in animal science at Iowa State University, then moved to Michigan State University, where she served as a full professor in the departments of Animal Science and Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering, extension specialist, and director of environmental stewardship for animal agriculture in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She was also the first director of the Agriculture and Agribusiness Institute for Michigan State University Extension.