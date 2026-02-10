The snowpack is very poor across Oregon, a trend we’ve seen all winter. Matt Warbritton with NRCS says this snowpack is one of the worst since 1981.

“So, we're beating out so far the winter of 2014-2015, which previously was sort of the year of the worst snowpack in recent memory," Warbritton said. "And then, you know, looking back to 1977, this year is certainly rivaling that.”

Currently, all basins across Oregon are below 50% of normal snowpack for this time of year. In fact, the Grande Ronde Burnt-Powder Imnaha in the NE corner is faring the best, and is only 42% of average.

April 1st is the typical highwater mark for the Northwest snow season, so could we see things improve in Oregon’s higher elevation? Warbritton says don’t count on it.

“There's never been a year since 1981 where we've made-up this deficit in snowpack back to sort of normal snowpack or normal peak snowpack," Warbritton said. "And that's based on historical data. Not saying that it can't happen, but at this point in the season, especially for those basins east of the crest, it's becoming unlikely to see a near normal peak snowpack.”

Warbritton noted that means farmers, growers and others across Oregon should expect some strain on water resources in the season ahead.

