Crop Conditions in Pacific Northwest For February 2024

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its Crop Progress and Condition report for the Pacific Northwest region for February 2024. We've summarized the report below.

Idaho Crop Conditions For February 2024

Weather was overall mild, and slightly warmer than normal.

was overall mild, and slightly warmer than normal. Precipitation was average to above average in southern Idaho, and below average in northern Idaho.

was average to above average in southern Idaho, and below average in northern Idaho. Soil conditions were saturated and muddy.

conditions were saturated and muddy. Spring calving and spring field work is underway across the state, except in Jerome and Twin Falls Counties.

and is underway across the state, except in Jerome and Twin Falls Counties. Hay stock is adequate although slight dwindling levels in Bonneville and Madison Counties.

is adequate although slight dwindling levels in Bonneville and Madison Counties. Bud break was early with multiple varieties coming out of dormancy.

Oregon Crop Conditions for February 2024

Statewide temperatures were normal to above normal; moisture ranged from dry to very wet.

were normal to above normal; moisture ranged from dry to very wet. Soil was too wet for fieldwork in Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington Counties, and limited fieldwork in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties.

was too wet for fieldwork in Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington Counties, and limited fieldwork in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Wheat emerged in Morrow County with no signs of stripe rust.

emerged in Morrow County with no signs of stripe rust. Calving conditions were good in Gilliam, Hood River, Wheeler, Wasco, Baker, and Grant Counties.

were good in Gilliam, Hood River, Wheeler, Wasco, Baker, and Grant Counties. Winter wheat in Umatilla suffered some cold injury but is doing well; however stripe rust is forecast to be a possible detriment.

Washington Crop Conditions for February 2024

Weather was warmer in Western Washington, and mild to moderate in Central and Eastern Washington.

was warmer in Western Washington, and mild to moderate in Central and Eastern Washington. A week of snow melted and built the soil profile in Central Washington. Meanwhile snowpack in Southeast Washington was well below normal.

melted and built the soil profile in Central Washington. Meanwhile in Southeast Washington was well below normal. Orchards and vineyards in Yakima County saw significant pruning, including some orchard removal.

in Yakima County saw significant pruning, including some orchard removal. Winter kill was reported on winter wheat and canola in Northeastern Washington.

You can read more in-depth details in the full NASS Northwest Report.

