Central Washington’s Pioneer Power Show Returns This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the rich history of agriculture, you’ll want to swing through Union Gap, WA, this weekend, as the Central Washington Ag Museum will hold their 44th Pioneer Power Show August 16th-17th. The Museum’s Cheryl Reese said this year’s event will have exhibits featuring Seattle-based Gibson equipment, once promoted as the “Master of 1,000 Chores”.

"We'll have vintage trucks, single stroke engines, there will be a a quilt display, vintage snowmobiles. We'll have an apple packing line demo," she said. "On Saturday, only, we'll have our antique sawmill demo. We'll have a working blacksmith. There will be a horse and harness parade, an equipment parade. The Letterpress Museum will be going both days.”

Fun For All Ages

Reese added this weekend’s Pioneer Power Show will feature great activities for everyone in the family.

“Whether you like vintage trucks, whether you like good food, if you're a kid, our Marry-Go-Round will be going, the kiddy train will be going," Reese added. "We'll have a scavenger hunt with prizes. You can take a tram tour through the museum. One of my favorite things is the homemade ice cream, made with a steam engine.”

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum is located on 17 acres in the Union Gap area, outside of Yakima. Visit the Museum's Website to learn more.

