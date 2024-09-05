Over 400 Cases of Salmonella Linked to Backyard Poultry

More than 400 cases of salmonella across the country have been linked to backyard poultry. The CDC says over 100 people have been hospitalized during this outbreak. Texas and Missouri have the most cases, followed by Minnesota, Washington, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Almost 70% of those who’ve gotten sick say they had contact with backyard poultry. Backyard poultry like chickens and ducks can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, thereby swallowing Salmonella germs.

Here in the Northwest, 23 people have been sickened in Washington, 14 in Oregon, and three cases of Salmonella have been reported in Idaho.

Health professionals remind you to always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area. Keep your backyard poultry and the supplies you use to care for them outside of the house. Always supervise children around poultry and make sure they wash their hands afterward.

