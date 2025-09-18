OSU Out With A More Reliable Way To Measure Snowpack

According to Oregon State University, new research shows more strategic snowpack sampling could lead to better predictions of future water supply. OSU snow hydrologist Mark Raleigh said the locations of existing SNOTEL measuring sites are good, but could be better.

“Some of them are practical: can we get people out there in the winter to fix the site?" Raleigh asked. 'Who owns the land? How far is it from a road? What are some of the topographic conditions? But historically, there hasn’t been the data to support whether this is a good measurement for the sake of snow.”

He noted his study found zeroing in on strategic hot-spots in each basin would provide more accurate data.

“To try to be more efficient and more effective with our measurements," Raleigh said. "So, this study provides some insights on how that might be done for snow-water supply forecasting.”

Raleigh said drones and other high-tech tools are now available to take measurements in areas difficult for humans to access, making this model more feasible.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com