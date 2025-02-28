OSU: Human To Human Transmission Of H5N1 Unlikely

New research from Oregon State University shows wild birds continue to be the biggest carriers of avian influenza. Wastewater detections of bird flu are highest in or near communities with important wild bird habitats, according to the new OSU study, meaning detections of the virus in wastewater does not automatically signal human cases. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Richard Bruno said so far - there are no indications bird flu can be spread by humans.

“We’re staying optimistic about it, but we’re being very cautious," he noted. "Because, if the virus does find the ability to mutate and is able to adapt to humans and to human respiratory cells, that would make it very susceptible and communicable from human to human.”

Bruno admitted there was a brief lapse in information from federal health officials, concerning local agencies tracking the virus.

“It sounds like things are getting back online; we’re starting to learn more from the CDC, in terms of coordination from other states," Bruno stressed. "But for now, Oregon is in a good place to keep a close eye, to be able to run these tests and to be able to get people treatment if they do come down with bird flu.”

So far, one person in Oregon, and four people in Washington, have tested positive for bird flu. Other animals across the Northwest have contracted HPAI, including chickens, ducks, cats as well as a pig.

