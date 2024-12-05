OSU Field Guide Works To ID Western Boxelder Bug Damage

Oregon State University Extension is out with a free online field guide to help Northwest pear growers address western boxelder bug damage as well as developing management strategies. School officials said “Western Boxelder Bug Feeding Damage in Pear,” provides an overview of life cycle, monitoring and management. While they are not typically considered tree fruit pests, western boxelder bugs can occasionally feed on apple and pear fruit.

Growers in Oregon’s Hood River Valley have reported large congregations of boxelder bugs on pear trees. In pear fruit, injury from boxelder bug feeding looks nearly identical to damage caused by the invasive brown marmorated stink bug. Both insects have piercing-sucking mouthparts that are used to feed on ripening and mature fruit. OSU said this newest publication is designed to help growers determine which insect is responsible for observed damage.

Visit OSU Extension's Website to view the free guide. PDF copies of the guide are also available to download.

