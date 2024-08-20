OSHA Looking At Cooling Rule In Oregon

Under a proposal being considered by Oregon OSHA, farmers who provide housing for agricultural workers within the state would have to follow new rules. Oregon OSHA already has rules for working outdoors in the heat. This proposal would change that rule to include cooling farm worker’s housing.

"To be capable of maintaining 78 degrees, for example, when it's 80 degrees outside, or 15 degrees below the outside temperature when it's 85 degrees and above."

Aaron Corvin, with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, says other changes include a requirement for mattresses, more space around bunk beds, and kitchens. The proposal will be formally submitted by the end of the month and then they'll start taking public comment.

"We are ready to listen to folks and take comments," Corvin noted. "And there's going to be ample opportunity for public comment and input on this proposal."

The Oregon Department of Agriculture would make available $5 million in grants to help upgrade existing farm worker housing.

Once the rule has been proposed through the Secretary of State rulemaking process, the deadline for submitting comments and the public hearing schedule will be posted online on Oregon OSHA’s website Proposed Rule Webpage and the Agricultural Labor Housing Webpage. Comments may be submitted by email at OSHA.rulemaking@dcbs.oregon.gov.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com