Oregon’s Wildlife Action Plan Gets The Green Light
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved an updated State Wildlife Action Plan. ODFW Wildlife Diversity Program Coordinator Emily VanWyk said “pollution” is listed as a Key Conservation Issue for the first time, based on public feedback.
“Folks ranked that as a pretty high concern for a variety of fish and wildlife habitats, and so it was pretty eye opening - that’s a pretty big gap that we’re able to fill.”
The plan, she noted, also updates the list of at-risk species.
“More inclusivity in this round of some of the species outside of ODF&W’s authority," VanWyk said. "So, more inclusion of plants and invertebrates.”
Twenty-eight species were removed. Oregon must update its plan every ten years to remain eligible for federal wildlife conservation grants.
If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com