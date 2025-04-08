Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map Could Be Scrapped

A controversial law involving Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map would be repealed, under a bill in the Legislature. The map would have required property owners to take steps to reduce wildfire risk on their property. Derrick Wheeler, with the Department of Forestry, said the new bill would remove those requirements.

"It removes the establishment of the wildland urban interface classes, the High, Medium, Low," he told lawmakers. "It addresses fire protection for lands outside of Forest Protection Districts."

State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, moving forward, the program would focus on education, outreach, incentives to reduce wildfire risk, and response planning.

"We work with industry standards, partners in the fire service, to deliver the best prevention and education programs available to help protect Oregonians and our communities," she said.

She noted they're trying to avoid insurance issues seen in California, where costs soar and in some cases property owners can't get insurance.

The bill remains in committee.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com