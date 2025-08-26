How Will Oregon Fund Transportation Shortfall?

Oregon lawmakers will meet in a special session Friday to consider how to fill ODOT’s massive budget gap. The Transportation Committee heard testimony Monday on the bill being considered. Union County Commissioner Jake Seavert is one of many people opposed to proposed increases in the gas tax and other fees.

"Additional fee increases to vehicle registration further exacerbates the financial stress to every household, especially those households with more than two vehicles," Seavert said Monday.

This Can't Be A Partisan Issue

But Erik Zander, with the Oregon Trucking Association, calls it a necessary reform to the state’s fee structure.

"Some people might say we’re crazy for showing up in support of another increase when we still haven’t received what was promised last time," Zander told lawmakers. "But here’s the truth: We’re willing to take a reasonable forward-looking stance, even when others won’t. Because transportation should not be a partisan issue. And we wish our elected officials would stop playing politics and get a package like this across the finish line."

While dozens of Oregonians submitted testimony demanding “no new taxes,” the bill is supported by organizations like AAA, the League of Oregon Cities and the Association of Oregon Counties.

