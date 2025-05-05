Oregonians Asked To Prepare For Active Wildfire Season

More than 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are caused by people. Kristin Babbs, with Keep Oregon Green, said it causes a lot of damage.

"Overall, the acres burned last year were off the charts," she noted. "It was about 92,000 acres were attributed to human caused wildfires."

The two leading causes are debris burning and equipment, like chainsaws, mowers and vehicles. Babbs said if you're going camping, you need to know whether campfires are allowed; and if they are, make sure the fire is “dead out” when you leave.

"Make sure that you've got a bucket of water on hand. You've got some fire tools, like a shovel, and just follow Smokey's ever popular message of drown, stir, drown, repeat."

May is Wildfire Awareness Month and you can learn more by visiting Keep Oregon Green's Website.

The National Interagency Fire Center says while the prediction isn't clear right now, an active wildfire season is expected for the Northwest and California in 2025.

