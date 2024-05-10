For every thing there is a season. The Biblical saying certainly applies to hunting in the Pacific Northwest, where each state has complex tables of dates, species, and zones to dictate when and how hunting can be done.

Despite that, there are options for year-round hunting. While Washington is very restrictive for year-round hunting, Idaho has a fair variety of hunting available (mostly small game and birds).

Oregon also has year-round hunting available for over a dozen species, listed below. This includes unprotected mammals, fur-bearing mammals, and a few larger animals.

Animals You Can Hunt Year-Round in Oregon

A few final, important notes:

These regulations come from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. There may be additional unlisted species. Please check with ODFW before planning a hunt.

All hunting requires appropriate licensing and following of State and County laws and ordinances. These rules may change at any time, so always check the current regulations.

ODFW provides great assistance and guides for new hunters.

ODFW also offers a weekly Recreation Report for all fishing and hunting enthusiasts.

